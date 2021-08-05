Pretty Hard Cases: IMDb TV Sets Premiere Date for Canadian Buddy-Cop Drama Series (Watch)

Pretty Hard Cases is headed to IMDb TV. The Canadian buddy-cop drama stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as a pair of detectives on top of their game. The ten-episode season one will land on the streaming service next month.

IMDb TV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced today the season one pickup of the 10-episode drama Pretty Hard Cases. The fun and irreverent buddy-cop series follows two radically different female detectives in their early 40s. Season one of Pretty Hard Cases will be available to stream exclusively on IMDb TV in the U.S. starting Friday, September 10. The official show trailer and screeners are available now. The action-packed series follows two women who are at the top of their respective games: the optimistic, over-achieving guns and gangs detective, Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill, Baroness von Sketch Show) and the tough, unapologetic drug squad detective, Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore, Orange Is the New Black). It’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realize they’re going after the same target… and they couldn’t disagree more on strategy, and pretty much everything else. However, they are forced to put their differences aside in their quest to dismantle the Stockwoods, a Toronto street gang dealing drugs and wreaking havoc on the community. As the season unfolds, we’ll learn that despite their differences, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families, screwed-up love lives, and a sense that their professional ambitions may not be totally in line with their personal needs. Through various experiences, they learn that their unlikely friendship may be exactly what they need to help them find balance on and off the job… if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane. Pretty Hard Cases stars Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Tara Strong, Karen Robinson, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, and Katie Douglas. Commissioned by CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, Pretty Hard Cases is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with CBC and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Sherry White (Little Dog, Frontier, Ten Days in the Valley, Rookie Blue) and Tassie Cameron (Mary Kills People, Ten Days in the Valley, Rookie Blue, The Robber Bride), who also serve as co-showrunners. Sherry White, Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, and Alex Patrick are executive producers. Wanda Chaffey produces and Caledonia Brown associate produces. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.”

Check out a trailer for Pretty Hard Cases below.

