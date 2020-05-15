Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Queer Eye: Season Five Premiere Date Announced by Netflix (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Queer Eye TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The gang from Queer Eye is coming back for a brand new season, and fans of the series now know when they can binge on the latest adventures of Antoni, Tan, Bobby, Karamo, and Jonathan on Netflix.

Queer Eye announced their June 5 premiere date with a short video posted on their Twitter account. Check that out below.

The new season, the fifth for the series, was shot on location in Philadelphia. The Netflix series has already been renewed for a sixth season as well.

Fans of the Queer Eye men will also be able to see them on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Fued. The current Queer Eye men will face off against the gang from the original series in a special one-hour episode.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Queer Eye? Will you watch the new season on Netflix?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.