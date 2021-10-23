Raised By Wolves: Season Two; Sci-Fi Series Returns to HBO Max in Early 2022 (Watch)

Raised By Wolves is returning to HBO Max, and viewers will not have long to wait. According to a short teaser that aired before the release of the new Dune movie, the sci-fi series will return in early 2022 on HBO Max.

Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel star in the series, which follows a pair of androids tasked with raising human children.

Collider revealed more about the plot of season two of Raised by Wolves:

“As far as a plotline for Season 2 goes, android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, will join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. Amid navigating the strange society, Mother’s “natural child” ends up threatening to drive away any little remains to human existence.”

Check out the teaser for Raised by Wolves from HBO Max below.

HBO max revealed #raisedbywolves Season 2 is coming in early 2022 in a preview they’re showing before #dune on the streamer. Smart move showing this preview before ‘Dune’ since some of the audience would love the series. Can’t wait for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/FuOaIFtYgj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 22, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Raised by Wolves on HBO Max?