Random Acts of Flyness: Season Two of HBO Comedy Series Debuts This Week (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Random Acts of Flyness TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Random Acts of Flyness is returning for a second season this week. Starring Terence Nance, Alicia Pilgrim, Austin Smith, and Ta’Neesha Murphy, the comedy series was created by Terence Nance and looks at Black life with avant-garde storytelling. Six episodes have been created for season two, and two installments will be released each week.

HBO revealed more about Random Acts of Flyness’ return in a press release.

The Peabody Award-winning HBO Original series returns for its second season when RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING debuts the evening of FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 at midnight (12:00 a.m. ET) with two episodes. The six-episode season continues with two episodes airing weekly, concluding December 23.

Logline: Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim), a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors. Each of the six episodes explores a different dimension while presenting a rich tapestry of audio and visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation.

Season 2 cast: Terence Nance (Terence), Alicia Pilgrim (Najja), Austin Smith (Xavier), and Ta’Neesha Murphy (Janaya).

Credits: Created by Terence Nance; written by Terence Nance, Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Mariama Diallo, Nana Mensah, Nelson-Mandela Nance & Darius Clark Monroe; executive producers Terence Nance, Jamund Washington, Tamir Muhammad, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Nina Soriano, Naima Ramos-Chapman, and Alisa Tager.

Check out the trailer for Random Acts of Flyness season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see a new season of Random Acts of Flyness on HBO this week?

