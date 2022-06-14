Rap Sh!t: HBO Max Announces Premiere Date for Comedy Series from Issa Rae (Watch)

Rap Sh!t is coming soon to HBO Max, and the streaming service has released a trailer and announced the premiere date for the new comedy series from Issa Rae. Starring Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler, the series follows two former friends who reunite to form a rap group. The first season will have eight installments.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

· The Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T, from Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Issa Rae, will debut THURSDAY, JULY 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with one episode each week, concluding September 1. · Logline: RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. · Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. · Credits: RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.”

Check out the trailer for Rap Sh!t below.

