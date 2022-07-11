Ready to Love: Season Six; OWN Teases Reality Series’ Premiere Date (Watch)

Ready to Love is returning soon to OWN. The cable channel has announced the premiere date for season six of the reality series and released a trailer. The upcoming episodes will follow a new group of singles looking for love in Miami.

OWN revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network returns for a hot new Season 6 of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, July 29 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST. This season shows a wide range of hopeful singles from every walk of the Black diaspora. In 2021 and 2022, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” But it wouldn’t be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love. Fans of the show can participate in watch parties to kick off Season 6 in Washington, D.C, Houston, TX and Miami, Florida. For more information visit here. Meet this season’s cast of women and men. Women – · April, 46 – Singer · Brandi, 35 – Flight Attendant · Dominika, 42 – Program Analyst · Jamala, 33 – Sr. Health Consultant · Kadian, 34 – Entrepreneur · Kayla, 30 – Media Executive · ‘Lunie,’ 35 – Realtor · Shakyra, 36 – Media Host · Shareese, 43 – Esthetician/ Beauty Entrepreneur · Tranika, 35 – Growth & Innovation Director Men – · Swasey, 33 – Firefighter/Paramedic · Calvin, 45 – Contract Manager · Devin, 32 – Director of Sales · LJ, 33 – Government Risk Compliance Specialist · Juwan, 42 – Event Planner · Mike, 42 – Entrepreneur/Appliance Repair Co. Owner · Randall, 36 – Account Executive/Personal Trainer · Sampson, 48 – FEMA/DHS Emergency Manager · Sean, 38 – Real Estate Developer/Tech Founder · ‘Zo,’ 45 – Real Estate Investor About “Ready to Love” Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the series.”

Check out the trailer for Ready to Love season six below.

