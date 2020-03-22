Reno 911!: Quibi Teases the Mockumentary Comedy’s Return (Video)

Reno 911! is ready for its return. The series will premiere on new streaming service Quibi next month, and a new premiere has now been released teasing the comedy’s premiere.

The series will arrive on April 6 with members of the original outing of the Comedy Central series also returning. The cast of the comedy includes Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong, per Deadline.

Check out the sneak peek for Reno 911! on Quibibelow.

