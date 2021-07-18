Reservation Dogs: FX on Hulu Teases New Comedy Series (Watch)

Reservation Dogs has its premiere date set! The new comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi will arrive in August on FX on Hulu. The first season will have eight episodes.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor star in the series which follows a group of four friends living in Oklahoma as they do all they can to reach California.

Hulu revealed more about Reservation Dogs in a press release.

“From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.”

Reservation Dogs will premiere on August 9th. Check out the trailer for the series below.

