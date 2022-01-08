Resident Alien: Season Two; Harry’s Master Plan Teased in Syfy Trailer (Watch)

(Photo: James Dittiger/Syfy)

Resident Alien is returning on Syfy later this month. The cable channel released a trailer teasing the second season of the series. Starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn, the sci-fi comedy-drama series follows an alien (Tudyk) who crash lands on Earth.

Syfy revealed the following about the return of the series:

“Resident Alien Season 2 is almost here! We can finally get some answers to those burning questions from Season 1 like what did Harry (Alan Tudyk) do with his stowaway Max (Judah Prehn)? Will Asta (Sara Tomko) be able to repair her relationship with her estranged daughter Jay (Kaylayla Raine)? What new characters might we meet? Watch the new season of Resident Alien, January 26th at 9/8c on SYFY.”

Check out the trailer for Resident Alien season two below.

