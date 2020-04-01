Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Rick and Morty: Season Four; Adult Swim Teases New Episodes (Video)

by Jessica Pena,

Rick and Morty TV show on Adult Swim: (canceled or renewed?)

The boys are back in town. Adult Swim just released a new teaser for season four return of Rick and Morty.

From Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the animated series follows the adventures of Morty and his eccentric scientist grandfather, Rick. The voice cast includes Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

New episodes of Rick and Morty premiere on Adult Swim on May 3rd at 11:30 ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Do you watch Rick and Morty? Are you excited for the rest of season four?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.