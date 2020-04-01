Rick and Morty: Season Four; Adult Swim Teases New Episodes (Video)

The boys are back in town. Adult Swim just released a new teaser for season four return of Rick and Morty.

From Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the animated series follows the adventures of Morty and his eccentric scientist grandfather, Rick. The voice cast includes Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

New episodes of Rick and Morty premiere on Adult Swim on May 3rd at 11:30 ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Do you watch Rick and Morty? Are you excited for the rest of season four?