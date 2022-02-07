Roar: Dark Comedy Anthology Series Coming to Apple TV+ in April (Photos)

Roar is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the cast and a premiere date in April. First look photos were also released. Starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin, and Merritt Wever, the series is based on the short stories of Cecilia Ahern.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated female-driven anthology series, Roar, which will debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15, 2022. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (GLOW) overall deal with Apple TV+, and features an all-star cast including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), who also executive produces; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women. In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content. Roar joins a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award-nominated Little America. The new series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside upcoming female-led Apple Originals including The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Jennifer Garner, and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave; High Desert, from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant; the third season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series The Morning Show; the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told, from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and starring Octavia Spencer; and more.”

Check out photos from Roar below.

