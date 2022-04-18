RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season Seven to Feature All Winners Cast on Paramount+ (Watch)

Get ready for the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The cast for an all-winners season has been announced by Paramount+. Season seven will arrive on the streaming service next month, and eight past winners are returning to compete for the “Queen of All Queens” title and $200k in cash.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new season in a press release.

Paramount+ today ru-vealed the star-studded cast for the seventh season of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, which begins streaming Friday, May 20 exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes. For the first time ever in the herstory of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, the series will feature a cast of all former winners returning to compete for the title “Queen of All Queens” and a cash prize of $200,000. Internationally, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS season seven will air on Paramount+ in Latin America later this year.

The eight queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are:

JAIDA ESSENCE HALL (Winner, Season 12)

Insta/Twitter: @jaidaehall

Look over there! Season 12’s winner and trade of the season is back to snatch another crown. With her dazzling charisma and show-stopping talent, Jaida remains the essence of beauty, and she’s ready to prove she’s the Queen of All Queens.

JINKX MONSOON (Winner, Season Five)

Twitter: @jinkxmonsoon Instagram: @thejinkx

Season five champion Jinkx Monsoon is a powerhouse performer and one staunch character! This beloved, quirky queen is a force of nature, but can she prove it’s Monsoon season – again?

MONÉT X CHANGE (Winner, All Stars 4)

Twitter: @monetxchange Instagram: @monetxchange

Miss Congeniality of season 10 and winner of All Stars four, Monét X Change is back, and the exchange rate is about to go up! Get ready to soak up all her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as Monét stakes her claim on another crown!

RAJA (Winner, Season Three)

Insta/Twitter: @sutanamrull

Season three’s Drag Race superstar, Raja inspired a generation of young queens with her creativity and style. Now this luminous legend is back to show once and for all that she is still the champion.

SHEA COULEÉ (Winner, All Stars 5)

Insta/Twitter: @sheacoulee

Fashion icon, performer and activist, Shea Couleé is the epitome of drag excellence. On All Stars five, she ruled the runway and snatched the crown. Now she’s back to slay a new day … and claim the ultimate prize!

TRINITY THE TUCK (Winner, All Stars 4)

Insta/Twitter: @trinitythetuck

The mighty Tuck is back – and tighter than ever! On All Stars four, she secured the crown with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And now she’s ready to prove she’s the holy Trinity of drag. Will the Tuck take all?

THE VIVIENNE (Winner, Season One RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. )

Twitter: @thevivienneuk Instagram: @thevivienne_

Ready for a British Invasion? The first crowned queen of Drag Race U.K., The Vivienne is here to represent British drag on the OG main stage. Can this talented performer and glam grande dame claim the crown for queen and country?

YVIE ODDLY (Winner, Season 11)

Twitter: @oddlyyvie Instagram: @oddlyyvie

The queen of the queerdos is back to fly her freak flag and prove she’s the Queen of All Queens. Season 11’s eclectic winner stole our hearts and blew our minds with her own brand of drag fabulosity! Now, she’s here to even the odds and take home another crown!

The All Stars Queen ru-veal launched exclusively on the RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE YouTube channel, via a YouTube Premiere HERE. Following the launch, additional content, including Meet the Queens, will go live across the RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts. Fans can catch an exclusive, extended first look of the legendary queens coming to All Stars 7 in the live grand finale of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE season 14, Friday, April 22 (8:00 PM, ET/PT) on VH1.

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.”