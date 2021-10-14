Menu

Saved By the Bell: Season Two Premiere Teased by Peacock (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Peacock)

Saved by the Bell is returning soon for its second season, and Peacock has now released a trailer and set a premiere date for the upcoming season of the revival of the popular Saturday morning series. Photos have also been released.

At the end of season one, Gov. Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) put a three-year freeze on all school openings and closures. This gives the Douglas High transplants – Daisy, Aisha, and DeVante – the chance to continue their studies at Bayside.

Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascaul-Pena, Dexter Darden, Josie Totah, and John Michael Higgins also star in the Peacock series. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, and Tiffani Thiessen have also returned from the original series.

Saved by the Bell will return on November 24th. Check out the trailer and photos for the second season of the sitcom below.

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Saved by the Bell to Peacock?



