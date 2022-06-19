Scavengers Reign: HBO Max Orders Adult Animated Sci-Fi Drama Series (Watch)

Scavengers Reign is coming to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the adult animated series and released a trailer. Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner created the series.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO Max has ordered the adult animated sci-fi drama SCAVENGERS REIGN to series, with the first teaser debuting at the Annecy Animation Festival on Thursday. The series, set to premiere next year, is co-created and executive produced by animators, writers, and directors Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner. The series is produced by Titmouse. Logline: When a deep space freighter is damaged by a solar flare its surviving crew are stranded on a beautiful and unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Scavengers Reign below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new adult animated series on HBO Max?