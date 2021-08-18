Scenes from a Marriage: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Drama Series (Watch)

Scenes from a Marriage finally has its premiere date on HBO. The limited drama is set to air on the cable network this fall, and it stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Premiering on September 12th, the drama follows a married couple through their ups and downs, and it is a remake of a classic Swedish drama. There are five episodes planned.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“From Hagai Levi (HBO’s In Treatment and Our Boys, The Affair), HBO’s five-part limited series SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE will debut SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). This modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish series stars Oscar Isaac (HBO’s Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Academy Award(R) nominee for “Zero Dark Thirty”) and will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. A captivating re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the five-episode limited series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Mira (Jessica Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. Throughout, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE mines the full complexity of Jonathan and Mira as individuals who ultimately know their marriage isn’t being torn apart by any one event or flaw, resulting in a radically honest series that allows the audience to eavesdrop on private conversations between two people torn between feelings of hate and love.”

