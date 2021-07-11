Menu

Scenes from a Marriage: Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain Series Coming to HBO (Watch)

Scenes from a Marriage TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Scenes from a Marriage finally has a premiere date. The series, from HBO, stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and it will premiere in September.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming drama in a press release.

“HBO has released its first teaser and image for SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, starring Oscar Isaac (HBO’s Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Academy Award® nominee for Zero Dark Thirty). Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish miniseries and developed, written and directed by Hagai Levi (HBO’s In Treatment and Our Boys, The Affair), the upcoming limited series will debut this September on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Logline: SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

A premiere date for the series will be revealed at a later date. Check out the teaser for the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Scenes from a Marriage on HBO this fall?



