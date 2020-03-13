Schitt’s Creek: Pop TV to Air Special After the Series Finale (Video)

It is almost time to say good-bye to Schitt’s Creek, and Pop TV is planning a big send off for the series. A special has been planned for airing after the series finale, and it will take fans behind the scenes. The cast of this comedy includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon, and Sarah Levy.

“After six celebrated seasons and enough awards and nominations to make Moira Rose swoon, Pop TV is celebrating its breakout hit SCHITT’S CREEK with the ultimate farewell for fans: an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series with the special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell. The inside look will debut on Pop TV on April 7 at 8:30PM ET/PT immediately following the series finale, which is being supersized in a simulcast across Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo in a special event at a new time, 8PM ET/PT.

“As we celebrate the end of SCHITT’S CREEK, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS: A SCHITT’S CREEK FAREWELL, directed by Amy Segal, is a celebration of the four-time Emmy(R)-nominated comedy series and its undeniable cultural impact. Fans will go behind the scenes for the first time, with never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more. The special will feature interviews with the cast, creators, journalists, and celebrity superfans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.”