Schmigadoon!: Season Two Trailer and Photos Released for Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series (Watch)

Schmigadoon! is returning soon for its second season. Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the musical comedy with the release of a trailer and first-look photos. Six episodes are planned for season two.

Starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, the series is a parody of musicals. Season two will show viewers what musicals in the 1960s and 1970s looked like.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer. Since its debut, "Schmigadoon!" has earned global acclaim and accolades, including Emmy and AFI Award wins and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth.

Check out the trailer and more photos for Schmigadoon! season two below.

