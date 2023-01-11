School Spirits: Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date for Young Adult Drama Series (Watch)



School Spirits finally has its premiere date. The young adult drama will arrive on the streaming service on March 9th. Peyton List (Cobra Kai) stars in the new series based on the graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced its new young adult drama series, SCHOOL SPIRITS, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, March 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in Australia and the U.K. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and on Fridays for subscribers in Australia and the U.K.

The announcement was made during the series’ panel at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation, where a first look teaser trailer was also revealed. The SCHOOL SPIRITS panel featured series star Peyton List, along with cast members Nick Pugliese and Milo Manheim; showrunner and executive producer Oliver Goldstick; and creators, executive producers and writers Nate and Megan Trinrud.

Produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios, the YA series SCHOOL SPIRITS is centered around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.

SCHOOL SPIRITS stars Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”) as Maddie Nears, and is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. Additional cast members include Kristian Flores (“Reboot,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (“Reign,” “Degrassi: Next Class”) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (“The Society,” “Mother/Android”) as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Happy Death Day 2U”) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (“13 Reasons Why,” “Dramarama”) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (“The Wilds,” “The Bureau of Magical Things”) as Claire Zolinski and Milo Manheim (“Zombies 3,” “Prom Pact”) as Wally Clark. Josh Zuckerman (THE OFFER, “Oppenheimer”) and Maria Dizzia (“13 Reasons Why,” “Orange Is the New Black”) have recurring guest star roles as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.

Oliver Goldstick (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Bridgerton”) serves as showrunner and executive producer of SCHOOL SPIRITS, along with creators Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (“Cruel Summer,” “Jungleland”) directed the first two episodes and also executive produced.

SCHOOL SPIRITS joins Paramount+’s growing lineup of YA content, including the hit iCARLY revival, the original films THE IN BETWEEN and HONOR SOCIETY and the upcoming TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE.”