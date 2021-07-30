See: Season Two Promo Released for Jason Momoa Series on Apple TV+ (Watch)

Season two of See is coming soon to Apple TV+ and a trailer has now been released for the post-apocalyptic drama. Eight new episodes will arrive on the streaming service starting at the end of next month.

Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard star in the drama which is set in the distant future where humanity has gone blind. During the upcoming season of See, Baba Voss (Momoa) will continue to fight for his wife and sighted children.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today debuted the season two trailer for its action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama series, See, starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. The eight-episode second season will debut globally on Friday, August 27, 2021 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further. Joining Momoa, Bautista and Woodard in the second season are new series regulars Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight). The second season of See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.”

Check out the trailer for See season two below.

