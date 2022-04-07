Severance: Season Two Renewal Announced for Apple TV+ Series (Watch)

Is there more work to be done at Lumon Industries? Apple TV+ has announced that the Severance TV series has been renewed for a second season. The first season’s finale will be released on Friday. The workplace thriller series was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure –one which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his work — and of himself. The show stars Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

