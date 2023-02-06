Sex/Life: Season Two of Relationship Drama Series Teased by Netflix (Watch)

Sex/Life is returning with season two on Netflix next month. Starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Jonathan Sadowski, and Li Jun Li, the series follows a woman caught between her husband and her past. Billie (Shahi) will face new challenges in the new episodes.

The series, created by Stacy Rukeyser, is based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. The season arrives on March 2nd.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of season two:

“Sex/Life S2 is coming to Netflix on March 2. Billie navigates new challenges – and fresh desires – as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all? The new season of Sex/Life gets even steamier. SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.”

The trailer for Sex/Life season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series?