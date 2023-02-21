Shadow and Bone: Season Two Trailer Teases Netflix Fantasy Series’ Return (Watch)

Shadow and Bone returns next month for its second season, and Netflix has released a trailer teasing the eight new episodes. The fantasy mystery drama is based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo.

Starring Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Calahan Skogman, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Patrick Gibson, and Ben Barnes, Shadow and Bone revolves around young Alina Starkov (Li), an orphan and assistant cartographer of the Ravka nation’s First Army. She discovers that she is the Sun Summoner, a rare and long-awaited Grisha who has the ability to control light.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

To stand a fighting chance against General Kirigan and his seemingly indestructible new army, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres March 16, 2023 only on Netflix. OFFICIAL TRAILER DEBUT Adventure? Danger? Now you’re speaking my language. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres globally on March 16, 2023, only on Netflix. Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, SHADOW AND BONE returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures – and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.”

Check out the trailer for Shadow and Bone season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series next month? Do you enjoy fantasy series?