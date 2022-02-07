Shining Girls: Thriller Series Starring Elisabeth Moss to Launch in April on Apple TV+ (Watch)

Shining Girls is coming soon to Apple TV+. Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, the series, starring Elisabeth Moss, arrives in April. The thriller follows a woman (Moss) who finds out a recent murder mirrors what happened to her during a traumatic assault. Joining forces with a detective, she tries to find her attacker. Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell also star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the eagerly awaited series, Shining Girls, which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022. Hailing from MRC Television, the metaphysical thriller stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), and is executive produced by Appian Way, with Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) directing the first two episodes. Adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast. Shining Girls is adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) directs and executive produces. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.”

Check out a preview for the upcoming series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Shining Girls on Apple TV+?