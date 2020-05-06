Siesta Key: Season Three Resumes in June on MTV (Video)

Get ready for new episodes of Siesta Key. The series returns with season three next month. A trailer has been released for the return of the series.

“MTV has announced that season three of Siesta Key, returns for a summer escape with more drama than ever before premiering Tuesday, June 16th at 8pm ET/PT.

This season, the crew believes that keeping secrets and telling lies will maintain peace this time around. However, they quickly discover that whoever said “the truth will set you free” has never been to Siesta Key, and when the truth comes out, nothing will ever be the same.

About the new season:

· After finally calling it quits with Robby and Alex, Juliette finds herself in a new relationship with Sam and is working for one of the biggest fashion entrepreneurs in Siesta Key.

· Alex’s infidelity remains a secret from his girlfriend Alyssa, who later shocks him with pregnancy news.

· Chloe and Alex are at odds again after she meddles in his relationship one too many times, which jeopardizes her career.

· Madisson and Ish, her boyfriend and former Siesta Key producer, struggle to make long distance work.

· Kelsey and Garrett are giving their relationship another shot, but Garrett is still having a hard time trusting her.

· Brandon is forced to pursue a more traditional career path after his music career comes to a standstill.

From Entertainment One (eOne) the studio behind Ex On The Beach, executive producer is Tara Long, and from Creature Films the team behind Laguna Beach, executive producers are Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez. Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras and Warren Skeels also serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre executive produce for MTV.”