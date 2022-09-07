Significant Other: Paramount+ Teases Premiere of Thriller Series (Watch)

Significant Other is coming to Paramount+ next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new thriller starring Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy. The series follows a couple on a backpacking trip that turns dangerous.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original high concept thriller, SIGNIFICANT OTHER. The film will hold its World Premiere at the 2022 New York Comic Con, and will exclusively debut on the service on Friday, Oct. 7 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Italy, and later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available. Presented by Paramount+ in Association with Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER follows a young couple, Harry (Jake Lacy, “White Lotus”) and Ruth (Maika Monroe, “It Follows”), who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone. Catch SIGNIFICANT OTHER at NEW YORK COMIC CON “SIGNIFICANT OTHER New York Comic Con World Premiere Screening & Panel” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM in Room 401 at the Javits Convention Center. Following the World Premiere screening, cast and filmmakers will speak to the making of the exciting high concept thriller. Produced by Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER is written and directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen. The film is produced by Dan Kagan and executive produced by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen, Maika Monroe and Kevin Sullivan.

Check out the trailer for Significant Other below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Significant Other on Paramount+?