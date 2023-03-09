Silo: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Dsytopian Drama Series (Watch)

Silo is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service released a teaser and a poster for the new drama series.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins, the series is based on the novel trilogy by Hugh Howey. The 10-episode season arrives in May, and it will tell the story of the last 10,000 people alive on the planet.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple’s “Silo” (FKA “Wool”), the new 10-episode drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, is set to make its global premiere on Friday, May 5, 2023 on Apple TV+. Debuting a first look teaser and photos from the series today, “Silo” is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”), who also serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) directs the first three episodes and the world-building drama stars an ensemble cast led by Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “Mission: Impossible” films), who will also serve as executive producer. “Silo” will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+. Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (“Mystic River”). “Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum, and Ferguson, alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Silo below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Silo on Apple TV+ this spring?