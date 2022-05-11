Sins of the Amish: Peacock Previews New True Crime Series (Watch)

Sins of the Amish is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new true-crime series, which arrives later this month in two parts.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A documentary in two parts, SINS OF THE AMISH offers first-hand accounts from a group of courageous women seeking justice for the violent crimes experienced while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities. Behind the public guise of an idyllic lifestyle lies a sinister world of abuse and mind control where a woman’s life is made to center around the needs of men – at any cost. SINS OF THE AMISH follows these brave women as they risk their own safety and reputation to speak out against their horrifying upbringings, all while the Amish and Mennonite communities put the full weight of its support behind the defendants, not the victims.”

Check out a trailer for Sins of the Amish below. The series arrives on May 24th.

