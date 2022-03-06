Slow Horses: Apple TV+ Previews Espionage Drama Series Starring Gary Oldman (Watch)

Slow Horses is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a trailer for the spy drama. Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke, the series is based on the novel by Mick Herron.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for Slow Horses, the keenly anticipated espionage series starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, launching globally on Friday April 1. Adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron’s first novel in the “Slow Horses” series, the six-episode drama will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday. Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.”

