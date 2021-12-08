Snowpiercer: Season Three Trailer and Poster Released by TNT (Watch)

Snowpiercer is returning to TNT in January, and the cable network released a new trailer and poster teasing the return of the series. Based on the film of the same name, the series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. TNT already renewed the series through season four.

TNT revealed more about the upcoming third season in a press release.

“At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return. “Snowpiercer” season three stars Oscar(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy(R) nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy(R) nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.”

Snowpiercer returns on January 24th at 9 pm. Check out the preview for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Snowpiercer on TNT?