Somebody Feed Phil: Season Three; Phil Rosenthal Series Returning to Netflix (Video)

Somebody Feed Phil is coming back to Netflix with a third season, and the series now has a premiere date. The streaming service also released a trailer teasing the brand new episodes.

“Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal joins family and friends – new and old – to sample the best local cuisine from around the globe. Somebody Feed Phil: The Third Course follows Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London. New episodes streaming May 29.”

Netflix shared the following information about the return of the series:

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

