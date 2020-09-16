South Park: Comedy Central to Air Supersized Pandemic Episode (Video)

South Park is returning with a double-sized episode at the end of this month. The Comedy Central animated series is tackling the pandemic and the installment will revolve around one of the characters not wanting to go back to school.

It’s unclear if the “special” will be considered part of the show’s 24th season of 10 episodes. The second-longest-running animated series in television history (following The Simpsons), South Park has been renewed through its 26th season.

Comedy Central revealed more about the South Park pandemic special in a press release.

“Comedy Central today announced a one-hour special event of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning series South Park. The hour-long supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT will have two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Check out a preview of the South Park episode below.

