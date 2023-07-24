Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Four; Paramount+ Drops Trailer and Premiere Date (Watch)

Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its fourth season on Paramount+, and the streaming service has dropped a trailer teasing what is next in the series. The animated series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman, the series follows the crew of the USS Cerritos, specifically highlighting the lower-ranking officers.

Here’s the trailer for season four:

Boimler (Jack Quaid), Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Tendi (Noël Wells) and the rest of the U.S.S. Cerritos crew prove they are more than just lower deckers in the official Season 4 trailer! Stream new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursdays beginning September 7, on Paramount+.

On Saturday, Paramount+ released a special crossover episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Those Old Scientists,” in which Quaid and Newsome appeared as live-action versions of their animated characters.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at that crossover:

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Star Trek universe series? Are you looking forward to season four of Lower Decks?