Star Trek: Picard: Season Three; Next Generation Core Cast Joins Final Season of Paramount+ Series (Watch)

It’s the reunion that a lot of Star Trek fans have been waiting for. Today, Paramount+ announced that the core cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation — LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner — will be joining Patrick Stewart for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

The second season of Picard is currently being released on Thursdays. It’s not yet known who from the second season cast will be returning for the final episodes.

Here’s the cast announcement from Paramount+, as well as a teaser video:

“STAR TREK: PICARD” WELCOMES “STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION” CAST MEMBERS ABOARD SEASON THREE

In honor of First Contact Day, Paramount+ today revealed that Patrick Stewart's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will star alongside Stewart in season three of the service's hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Season three is the concluding chapter in the STAR TREK: PICARD saga.

“I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner and executive producer. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire STAR TREK: PICARD team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

As depicted in the film “Star Trek: First Contact,” starring the aforementioned “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast members, April 5, 2063, is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in “Star Trek” history. Since the film’s debut, “Star Trek” fans around the world celebrate First Contact Day annually on April 5.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD is currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

As another part of this year’s First Contact Day celebrations, Paramount+ and CBS will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives through Sunday, April 10th. Donations will go towards charities that support LGBTQ+ equality, veterans, and humanitarian aid. Visit StarTrek.com/StarTrekUnitedGives for more info and terms.

