Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paramount+ Releases New Series Trailer (Watch)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Paramount+ next month, and a new trailer has now been released for the latest addition to the world of Star Trek.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series is a prequel to the original Star Trek series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today unveiled the official trailer for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the highly anticipated upcoming original series and latest addition to the expanding Star Trek Universe on the service. The series’ official key art and first look photos were also revealed today. A version of the STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS official trailer will also air during tonight’s broadcast of THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS(R). STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics on Thursday, May 5. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and features recurring guest star Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+?