Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paramount+ Reveals Series Cast Members (Watch)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to Paramount+, and some cast additions have been highlighted in a new video. Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck (all above) are being joined by Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun on the sci-fi series. Some of the new cast members will be playing characters that we first saw in the original Star Trek series.

Paramount+ revealed the roles the actors will play in the series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed which characters the previously announced cast members Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun, along with the newly announced Bruce Horak, will portray in the upcoming original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, alongside series stars Anson Mount (“Captain Christopher Pike”), Rebecca Romijn (“Number One”) and Ethan Peck (“Spock”). Their character names are as follows: · Jess Bush is Nurse Christine Chapel · Christina Chong is La’an Noonien-Singh · Celia Rose Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura · Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas · Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M’Benga · Bruce Horak is Hemmer

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

