Station 11: HBO Max Teases Upcoming Post-Apocalyptic Series (Watch)

Station 11 is coming to HBO Max next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and photos. The post-apocalyptic series stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty.

Ten episodes are set to air for the first season of the series which focuses on the survivors of a ‘devastating flu.’ HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.”

Station 11 arrives on December 16th. Check out the trailer and photos for the series below.

