Stranger Things: Teaser Released for London Stage Play Based on Netflix Series (Watch)

Stranger Things is headed to the London stage this November, and a teaser has now been released for the play based on the popular Netflix series. The play will take fans back to the story’s beginning, and it is teased that it may hold the key to what happens next in the series. The play is written by Kate Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry.

The plot of the play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is as follows:

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Matt and Ross Duffer said the following about the production:

“Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself.”

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will arrive later. Production has been delayed due to the writer’s strike. The preview for the stage production is below.

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Stranger Things: The First Shadow?