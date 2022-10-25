Succession: Season Four of Drama Teased by HBO (Watch)

Succession will return in 2023 with its fourth season, and HBO has released a brand new trailer teasing the drama to come. Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Hope Davis, and Juliana Canfield are all returning for the upcoming season, per Deadline.

These returns are in addition to the regular cast of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The drama follows the Roy family in New York City.

HBO teased the fourth season of Succession as “The rebel alliance. Succession returns Spring 2023” with the release of the teaser. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Succession on HBO next year?