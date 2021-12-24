Super Pumped: Showtime Teases Uber Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Uma Thurman (Watch)

Super Pumped is coming to Showtime in February, and the cable network has released a teaser for the upcoming series about the creation of Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Uma Thurman, the first season is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler. Watch the series premiere Sunday, February 27th on SHOWTIME.”

Check out the teaser for Super Pumped season one below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Super Pumped on Showtime once it arrives?