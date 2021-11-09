Supergirl: Season Six; The CW Teases Tonight’s Two-Hour Series Finale (Watch)

Supergirl is ending its six-season run on The CW later tonight, and the network is revealing more details about Kara’s final battle and the happy ending ahead for her sister. Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, and Katie McGrath star in the series, which had its beginning on CBS before moving to The CW.

The network shared the following details about the double-episode finale:

“In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#619). In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#620).”

