Superman & Lois: Season Three; A Kent Goes Missing in CW Trailer (Watch)

Superman & Lois returns to The CW next month, and fans are now getting a look at the return of the superhero series. A trailer teasing what is to come has been released.

Fans will see a Kent go missing when the series returns, and a new face is taking over a major character. Michael Cudlitz is playing Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois season three, per Deadline. The following was revealed about this new incarnation of Luthor:

“Lex is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it’s been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he’s re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).”

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Sofia Hasmik, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, and Dylan Walsh also star in the series. The CW revealed more about the upcoming season of Superman & Lois in a press release.

“Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.”

Superman & Lois returns on March 14th. Check out the trailer for season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series?