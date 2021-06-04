SurrealEstate: Syfy Sets Premiere for Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp) Drama Series (Watch)

Tim Rozon, from Wynonna Earp, won’t be away from Syfy for long. The actor’s new series, now titled SurrealEstate, has a premiere date set for July. A trailer for the series has also been released.

Syfy revealed that the series follows “realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and ‘fixing’ the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.”

Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read also star in the new drama.

The drama arrives on July 16th at 10 PM. Check out the trailer for SurrealEstate below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out SurrealEstate on Syfy next month?