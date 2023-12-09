Taxi: Sitcom Cast to Celebrate 45th Anniversary on The View on Monday (Watch)

Fans of Taxi are in for a treat. The cast of the series is headed to The View to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the sitcom.

Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, and Judd Hirsch reunited to film the special segment, which will air on the daily series on Monday. According to People, Danza revealed that it was Hirsch who coordinated the cast reunion.

The sitcom followed the drivers, dispatcher, and mechanic who worked for the fictional Sunshine Cab. The series aired for 115 episodes during its five-season run.

A sneak peek for the Taxi reunion is below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of this sitcom when it aired? Are you excited to see this cast back together?