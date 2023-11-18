Ted: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Seth MacFarlane Prequel Series (Watch)

Ted has a premiere date! The prequel series will arrive on Peacock in January. Seth McFarlane is returning to voice the bear who has come to life. This series tells of his life before the films.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes also star in the series. The seven episode series arrives on January 11th.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”

Seth McFarlane shared the following note about the series:

“Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted. Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

The teaser trailer for Ted is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Ted? Do you plan to watch the new series on Peacock?