Teen Titans Go!: Season Eight; Cartoon Network Renews Series, Sets DC Super Hero Girls Team-Up Movie (Watch)

Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy are gearing up for new adventures. The Teen Titans Go! TV series kicked off its seventh season last month and now, it’s already been renewed for an eighth season by Cartoon Network. The long-running animated show about a team of young superheroes will reach its 400th episode in season eight.

In addition, the Titans will team up with characters from the DC Super Hero Girls series to battle with Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom in a crossover movie. The voice cast includes Kimberly Brooks, Greg Cipes, Keith Ferguson, Will Friedle, Grey Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Scott Menville, Max Mittleman, Jessica McKenna, Khary Payton, Alexander Polinsky, Missi Pyle, Tara Strong, Nicole Sullivan, Cree Summer, Fred Tatasciore, Myrna Velasco, Kari Wahlgren, and Hynden Walch.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse will be released on DVD on May 24th, air on Cartoon Network on May 28th, and come to HBO Max on June 28th.

Here’s the press release with some additional details and a teaser video for the movie:

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Loads Up the Laughs and Adventures for Another Action-Packed Year with Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse Comes First to Digital, Blu-Ray(TM), and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment May 24, then Premieres May 28 on Cartoon Network and June 28 on HBO Max Teen Titans Go! Renewed for Season Eight with Series Set to Reach 400th Episode Milestone BURBANK, CA (February 14, 2022) – WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced today exciting news surrounding the hit Teen Titans Go! franchise. To kickstart a super-powered summer, the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls will reunite during Memorial Day weekend to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super-Villains in Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. The all-new, feature-length animated TV movie event from Warner Bros. Animation promises action, adventure, plenty of hilarious moments and will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $24.98 SRP; Canada $29.98 SRP), DVD (USA $19.98 SRP; Canada $24.98 SRP) and Digital starting May 24, 2022. Fans can also catch the movie event on Cartoon Network premiering Saturday, May 28 and then on HBO Max beginning June 28. Also announced today, Cartoon Network has picked up another season of Teen Titans Go! from Warner Bros. Animation. Season eight will premiere later this year and will continue expanding the Teen Titans universe, debuting new characters from the DC Universe including Beard Hunter, King Shark and many more as well as welcoming new surprise celebrity guests. As the longest-running animated series in DC history, season eight will also mark the series reaching the 400th episode milestone. “The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.” More about Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse: With the help of ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event! Episodes of Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls will be included as bonus content on the Blu-ray and DVD. The cast of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse features a Who’s Who of the voice acting community, including Kimberly Brooks (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Bumblebee, Greg Cipes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Batman, Will Friedle (Batman Beyond, Kim Possible) as Lex Luthor & Aquaman, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Wonder Woman, Young Diana, & Giganta, Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) as The Flash, Hawkman, Green Lantern/John Stewart, Scott Menville (Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters) as Robin, Max Mittleman (ThunderCats Roar) as Superman, Jessica McKenna (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aqualad, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines, Charles in Charge) as Control Freak, Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest, Gone Girl) as Cythonna & Speaker of Nations, Tara Strong (Loki, Ben 10, Unikitty!) as Raven & Harley Quinn, Nicole Sullivan (Family Guy, Black-ish) as Supergirl, Cree Summer (Rugrats, Better Things) as Catwoman & Hippolyta, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Jor El & Solomon Grundy, Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) as Star Sapphire & Zatanna, and Hynden Walch (Groundhog Day) as Starfire. Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is directed by Matt Peters (Injustice, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) and Katie Rice (Animaniacs) from a script by Jase Ricci (Tangled: The Series). Producers are Jeff Curtis and James Ricci. Supervising Producer is James Tucker (The Death and Return of Superman). Executive Producer is Sam Register.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that Teen Titans Go! has been renewed for an eighth season? Will you be checking out the crossover movie?

