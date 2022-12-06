Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Releases Footage for 2023 Reunion Movie (Watch)

The Teen Wolf reunion movie is coming to Paramount+ in January, and fans received a new look at the film with footage released at the Brazil Comic Con. Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry are returning for the movie which will have a new threat for the town of Beacon Hills.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the film:

“In TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives on January 26th. Check out the latest teaser for the reunion below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Teen Wolf return this January?