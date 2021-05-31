The A List: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Watch)

The A List is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer for the second season. The series was originally being produced by BBC, but they backed out of the series after season one.

Netflix decided to keep the series fully. The following was revealed about season two of The A List in a press release.

“Fact and fiction intertwine as Mia, Dev, Petal, Alex and others attempt to reunite – and re-examine what really happened on Peregrine Island. Season 2 of The A List is available on Netflix June 25!”

Check out the trailer for The A List season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The A List to Netflix next month?