The Afterparty: Apple TV+ Previews Murder Mystery Comedy Series (Watch)

The Afterparty is coming to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a trailer, The new murder mystery comedy series stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, and John Early.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the new highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, The Afterparty from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street). The eight-episode series will premiere globally in January 2022 on Apple TV+. “This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.” “The Afterparty” features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life, Downhill), Ben Schwartz (Space Force, House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Neighbors), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats), Dave Franco (The Rental, The Disaster Artist) and John Early (Search Party). Created and directed by Miller, The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality. In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (Search Party, Dead to Me) will also executive produce the series. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar Television and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.”

Check out the trailer for The Afterparty below.

