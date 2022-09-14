The Big Brunch: HBO Max Cooking Competition Series Coming in November (Photos)

The Big Brunch is coming to HBO Max later this year. The new cooking competition series will find 10 chefs preparing their best brunches and hoping to win the $300,000 grand prize. Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) created the series, and he is also on the panel of judges. He will be joined by chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara. Eight episodes have been produced.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

The Max Original cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH, created and hosted by Dan Levy, will premiere THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 on HBO Max. From Boardwalk Pictures and Levy’s Not A Real Production Company, the eight-episode series will launch with the first three episodes, followed by three additional episodes on November 17th and concluding with 2 final episodes on November 24th. Logline: Created by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and centering around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences, THE BIG BRUNCH celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life altering $300,000 cash prize. With Levy acting as host and judge alongside fellow culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara, THE BIG BRUNCH serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine. Credits: Created and hosted by Dan Levy; executive produced by Dan Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Check out more photos from The Big Brunch below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out The Big Brunch on HBO Max in November?